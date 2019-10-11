Ben Woodrum with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Is Named Fort Collins Realtor of the Year

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is pleased to announce that Ben Woodrum was recently named the REALTOR® of the Year by the Fort Collins Board of Realtors (FCBR). Woodrum is an affiliated associate broker with the company’s Fort Collins office.

According to Woodrum, “I am honored to be named the Realtor of the Year by the Fort Collins Board of Realtors, which has been a great source of professional development. I also feel thankful for the support of my team and peers, and I’m committed to continue providing the highest level of services to our communities.”

“We are very proud of Ben and congratulate him on this incredible achievement and his upmost dedication to his clients and community. I look forward to celebrating many more of his accomplishments in the years to come,” said Chris Mygatt, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Denver.

Woodrum has been a member of the Fort Collins Board of Realtors for 18 years. He has chaired their Bowlathon, a charitable event assisting an FCBR or community member in need, since 2012. Ben leads the Woodrum Team and specializes in residential real estate in Northern Colorado. They have received Coldwell Banker’s prestigious International Diamond Society Team Award multiple times. His team is currently among the top 12% of Coldwell Banker’s small teams nationwide.

