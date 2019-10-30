Bennet Staff to Hold Listening Sessions in Longmont, Berthoud, Firestone

Do you need help dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration, or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community? If so, then Senator Michael Bennet invites you to meet one-on-one with a member of his staff during the upcoming office hours.
Listening Session Details
Longmont
Monday, October 28
12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Longmont Public Library
409 4th Avenue
Longmont, CO 80501
Berthoud
Monday, October 28
2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Berthoud Community Library
236 Welch Avenue
Berthoud, CO 80513
Firestone
Wednesday, October 30
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Carbon Valley Regional Library
7 Park Avenue
Firestone, CO 80504
To schedule an appointment during James’s office hours, send an email to James_Thompson@bennet.senate.gov. Please include your name, address, and phone number, and a brief description of the issue you want to address, as this will help him assist you. If you are already working with someone in Bennet’s office, please include that information in your email, as well.
Those without email access can call (970) 224-2200. Constituents do not need to wait for listening session dates to ask for help or share opinions. Please call any Bennet office at any time for assistance.
