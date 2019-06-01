Whether you’re a runner, a Boy Scout, a foodie or a music lover, you will find something to enjoy at the 65th annual Berthoud Day celebration. This is the Sapphire Anniversary. The June 1 event at Town Park, 320 6th St in Berthoud, goes from 12 to 9 p.m. and features three live bands, 13 food vendors, over 70 vendor booths, kids’ activities, beer, and wine. Admission is free.

“Berthoud Day gets bigger and better every year, but this year will be the best one yet,” said Deanne Mulvihill, executive director for the Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s our 6th Anniversary and we want everyone to join in our Sapphire Year. It’s also just a great day to get outside with your neighbors and fellow residents, eat some great food, and enjoy some wonderful music.”

Musical performers include:

Don Elwood Band (12-2:30 p.m.)

My Cousin Peter, (3-5:30 p.m.)

The Tyler Walker Band, (6-9 p.m.)

To keep the kids entertained, Grace Place is sponsoring a free Kid Zone with lots of fun kid activities free of charge. The Berthoud Fire Protection District will hold a drawing for a two free children’s scooters (ages 8-12) and will have a fire truck on display, along with other kid-friendly activities. In addition, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will have members of its bomb squad, crime lab, crime prevention team, K-9 team and SWAT team on hand.

Early birds can get a head start with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser benefiting the Boy Scouts. It will be held from 6:30 to 11 a.m. at the depot in the nearby Railroad Park, 600 3rd St. Cost: $7 adults, $4 kids ages 12 and under.

For those wanting to exercise and support a great cause, The Berthoud Habitat for Humanity 5K and free 1K for kids run starts at 8 a.m. at Fickel Park, 620 Mountain Ave. Race details and registration information is available at BerthoudHabitat.org/race.

The Berthoud Day Parade featuring Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce award winners for Ambassador of the Year, Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Non-Profit of the Year, among others, will start at 11 a.m. and proceed west on Mountain Avenue from 2nd Street. Anyone wishes to take part can register at BerthoudDay.com.

The event is sponsored by lots of area businesses and organizations:

Stage Sponsor: Northern Colorado Credit Union

Diamond Sponsors: AdSortium Media, Aims Community College, Berthoud Community Library District, Berthoud Drug, Berthoud Weekly Surveyor, R. Bruce Fickel, II Attorney at Law, Grace Place, Jones Excavating, Ken Grack Mobile RV Repair, Longmont Times-Call, Loveland Reporter-Herald, MainStreet Car Care & Quick Lube, NoCo Style and Town of Berthoud. Please check our website www.berthoudcolorado.com for the rest of the sponsors.

If you’re planning to attend Berthoud Day activities, here are a few items to keep in mind:

Bring an ID if you plan to purchase alcohol

Cash or credit cards are accepted

Blankets, lawn chairs, bags, food and non-alcoholic, factory-sealed beverage bottles and cans are permitted

Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals

Bags will be searched at every entrance

For more information, please visit BerthoudDay.com or call the Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce at (970) 532-4200.