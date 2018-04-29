Berthoud Man Arrested for Sexual Assault on a Child

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On April 24, 2018, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Benjamin Robert Macaluso (03/29/1971) of Berthoud on allegations of Sexual Assault on a Child (Class 4 Felony) and two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child – Position of Trust (Class 4 Felony). Macaluso posted $1,750 bond on April 25 and was released. His booking photo is attached.

Investigators learned Macaluso was accused of sexual abuse in Berthoud over the course of several years. Two victims reported the abuse occurred in 2009 at Macaluso’s photography business, BellaClaire Studios, located at 434 Mountain Avenue #D in Berthoud. The business closed at that location in 2013. It is possible Macaluso also operated the business from private residences in Berthoud.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who has been victimized or may have information to contact Investigator Tyler Schall at 970-498-5168.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.