Berthoud to Johnstown Construction expected to kick off this fall 

I-25 North Express Lanes: Berthoud to Johnstown project team held a public open house on Aug. 13
Construction expected to kick off this fall
The Colorado Department of Transpiration and contractor partner, Ralph L. Wadsworth/SEMA, a Joint Venture LP, will begin construction of the I-25 North Express Lanes between Berthoud and Johnstown as soon as fall 2019.
An open house was held on Aug. 13 to educate the nearby communities and property owners about the schedule, scope and travel impacts.
Communities along the I-25 North corridor are expanding rapidly, contributing to major economic growth in Northern Colorado. CDOT will support this growth by delivering the I-25 North Express Lanes. This project aims to improve safety along this busy stretch of I-25 as part of CDOT’s Whole System — Whole Safety initiative. In the section of I-25 between Berthoud and Johnstown, this project will:
-
Increase highway capacity by adding an Express Lane in each direction
-
Improve infrastructure by reconstructing interchanges
-
Improve safety by replacing eight aging bridges and the Great Western Railroad crossing to improve geometric deficiencies (bridge clearance, horizontal curves, etc.)
-
Improve mobility by adding Express Bus Service (Bustang) throughout the corridor along with carpool and transit facilities
-
Increase technology by incorporating the use of intelligent transportation systems
-
Improve drainage through major utility improvements
During construction, two lanes of traffic on I-25 will be maintained in each direction during peak travel times, but drivers can expect overnight lane closures in the area. In addition, lane and shoulder widths will be minimized and speed limits will be reduced. Please pay attention and follow posted signage.
PROJECT INFORMATION: For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 720-593-1996, email the team at northi25expresslanes@gmail.
REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
-
Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
-
Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
-
Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
-
Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.
-
Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
-
Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
-
Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
-
Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
-
Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
-
Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
-
Be patient!
