Berthoud to Johnstown Construction expected to kick off this fall 

I-25 North Express Lanes: Berthoud to Johnstown project team held a public open house on Aug. 13

Construction expected to kick off this fall

The Colorado Department of Transpiration and contractor partner, Ralph L. Wadsworth/SEMA, a Joint Venture LP, will begin construction of the I-25 North Express Lanes between Berthoud and Johnstown as soon as fall 2019.

An open house was held on Aug. 13 to educate the nearby communities and property owners about the schedule, scope and travel impacts.

Communities along the I-25 North corridor are expanding rapidly, contributing to major economic growth in Northern Colorado. CDOT will support this growth by delivering the I-25 North Express Lanes. This project aims to improve safety along this busy stretch of I-25 as part of CDOT’s Whole System — Whole Safety initiative. In the section of I-25 between Berthoud and Johnstown, this project will:

Increase highway capacity by adding an Express Lane in each direction

Improve infrastructure by reconstructing interchanges

Improve safety by replacing eight aging bridges and the Great Western Railroad crossing to improve geometric deficiencies (bridge clearance, horizontal curves, etc.)

Improve mobility by adding Express Bus Service (Bustang) throughout the corridor along with carpool and transit facilities

Increase technology by incorporating the use of intelligent transportation systems

Improve drainage through major utility improvements

During construction, two lanes of traffic on I-25 will be maintained in each direction during peak travel times, but drivers can expect overnight lane closures in the area. In addition, lane and shoulder widths will be minimized and speed limits will be reduced. Please pay attention and follow posted signage.

PROJECT INFORMATION: For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 720-593-1996, email the team at northi25expresslanes@gmail. com, or visit the project website and sign up for updates at codot.gov/projects/north-i-25. For information on travel conditions, visit COTrip.org, sign up for CDOT Alerts, or call 511. Updates are also available via Twitter @ColoradoDOT and be sure to “Like” our Facebook page at facebook.com/coloradodot.

