Best Foods for Your Gut

Dr. Katie Takacs, D. C., D.A.B.C.I

Gateway Natural Medicine & Diagnostic Center

The most common complaints I get from my patients are about their gut! There’s a lot of things that may contribute to some of your complaints, and changing your diet can make a huge difference!

1. Eat more fiber! Adding food like psyllium husks into your diet can help make your bowels more regular and bowel movements more consistent.

2. Change up your diet– different foods can influence the bacteria produced in your gut. Good bacteria can aid in digestion and can also help control your appetite!

3. Try a food elimination diet– cut foods out of your diet and reintroduce slowly one at a time. Keep a journal and pay attention to symptoms.

4. Eat a balanced diet– be sure to eat carbs, fats, and proteins! Most people eat a high carb diet, and this can make it so that your bowels aren’t as regular.

5. Eat more fruits and veggies! You can never eat too many veggies, these help fill you up, help keep you more full for longer, and can help with regulating your bowel movements.

6. Drink more water! Lots of people that are constipated aren’t getting enough water. You should be aiming for roughly about half of your body weight in water– more if you exercise or spend a lot of your day doing manual labor.

7. Track your food intake for a week- Keep track of symptoms you have and what you eat that day. This may help you pinpoint foods that are affecting you.

6. Drink Kombucha– this can introduce good bacteria to your gut, and can help with digestion. However, you can’t out-supplement a poor diet! Follow the other tips listed above!

7. If you have blood or mucus in your stool— seek help from a doctor. This could be signs of a serious medical condition and requires a trained professional to properly diagnose.

Disclaimer: Information on this page is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to substitute for the advice provided by your own physician or other medical professional.

Dr. Katie Takacs is the clinical director of Women’s Health at Gateway Natural Medicine and Diagnostic Center in Berthoud, CO. She believes that through education she can prepare patients to live their healthiest lives. Dr. Katie believes the moment an individual understands how the body works, they can back take control of their health and future.

Have any questions about your healthcare options? Reach out to takacskatie@gmail.com.