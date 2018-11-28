Big O Tires Fort Collins Hosts Food Drive for Food Bank for Larimer County

Connie Hanrahan

Free oil change voucher with $25 donation

FORT COLLINS, CO – Nov. 27, 2018 – The three Big O Tires locations in northern Colorado invite the community to participate in their annual holiday canned food drive to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. The food drive will take place from Nov. 26 – Dec. 20.

“At Big O Tires, our community comes first,” said Jim Lautzenheiser, owner of Big O Tires’ Fort Collins locations. “The winter can be a very difficult time of year for struggling families, and we are happy to unite our customers to support this important cause.”

The Food Bank for Larimer County is a nonprofit organization in Fort Collins that operates on the principle that no one should be hungry. Each year, the Food Bank provides food for more than 37,500 individuals in need through its community partnerships and hunger-relief programs. More information may be found at foodbanklarimer.org.

The 10 most wanted food items are canned meat or tuna, canned fruit, canned soup or stew, peanut butter, canned vegetables, corn, green beans, fruit juice, pasta or mac & cheese and rice. To donate, customers can bring boxed or canned food to any of the Big O Tires locations in Fort Collins. Location addresses are as follows:

• 2007 S. Timberline Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525

• 1506 N. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524

• 4245 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, CO 80525

Big O Tires is offering an incentive for donations. Anyone who donates $25 worth of nonperishable food items or a $25 check made out to the Food Bank for Larimer County will receive a free oil change voucher to be redeemed during the first quarter of 2019. (One voucher per person per visit.)

For more information about Big O Tires visit www.bigotires.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BigONoCo.