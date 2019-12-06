Big O Tires of Loveland Hosts Holiday Canned Food Drive

Free oil change voucher with $25+ donation

While most of us are indulging in overabundant dinners and desserts over the holiday season, Big O Tires recognizes that there are many in our community who are not as fortunate. Continuing their tradition of helping those in need, Big O Tires will be holding its 10th annual Holiday Canned Food Drive to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County from November 29 through December 23.

“The donations we receive will help to relieve the stress of many in our community worrying about how they are going to feed themselves and their families this holiday season,” said Owner of Big O Tires of Loveland, Dana Foote. “We are confident that the Loveland community will show up big as they always do, to help those in need right here in our community.”

The Food Bank for Larimer County is a private non-profit organization and the only Feeding America clearinghouse for donated food in the county. Every year, they provide food to an estimated 37,500 people in need through community partnerships and hunger-relief programs.

Those interested in donating can bring in a $25 check, cash or food donation. Food donations should be boxed or canned and can be dropped off at Big O Tires of Loveland at 2480 North Lincoln Avenue. Business hours are Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday. The most wanted food items are canned meat or tuna, canned fruit, canned soup or stew, peanut butter, canned vegetables, fruit juice, pasta or mac & cheese and rice.

Big O Tires is offering an incentive for donations. Anyone who brings in a donation valued at $25 or more will receive a voucher for a free oil change valid in the first quarter of 2020. (One voucher per person per visit.)

For more information about Big O Tires visit www.bigotires.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BigONoCo/.