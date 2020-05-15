Big Thompson Parks Near Loveland Have Fully Reopened

The re-opening comes after completing significant recovery, restoration, and infrastructure improvements at Forks Park, which was destroyed by the flood of 2013. In addition to Big Thompson Parks, the City of Loveland’s Vienstenz-Smith Mountain Park, located at 1211 W. Hwy. 34 has also reopened.
Amenities at Big Thompson Parks include public river access for fishing, picnicking, and general outdoor enjoyment of the stunning Big Thompson Canyon. The area is home to native trout, healthy forests, and active wildlife.
Visitors are advised to be cautious around the fast-moving, high river water, which can be dangerous. Other advisories due to COVID-19 include keeping a 6-foot distance from others, wearing a mask, keeping your group size small (less than 10), staying at home if sick, bringing personal hand sanitizer for use, and practicing Leave No Trace.
Big Thompson Parks are day use only and have no entrance fee. Pets are allowed but must be leashed and not left unattended. A valid Colorado fishing license is required to fish. Campfires, fireworks, glass containers and alcohol, drones, hunting, and trapping are strictly prohibited.
For more information about Big Thompson Parks, visit larimer.org/naturalresources/
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/
