Bill Ritter Jr. to Present Opening Keynote at Fort Collins Book Festival

Paula Watson-Lakamp, Communications Manager

Former Colorado Governor to Discuss the Energy Transition in America Toward Decarbonization

(FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 12, 2018) — Poudre River Public Library District announced that Bill Ritter, Jr., a clean energy expert, author, and former Colorado Governor, will present the opening keynote at the 2018 Fort Collins Book Festival, The Big Think. His presentation, “The Energy Transition in America,” will focus on why states, local governments, and businesses continue toward decarbonization.

Ritter’s keynote presentation and audience discussion is scheduled for Saturday, October 20 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at Block One Events* (428 Linden St.). A book signing will follow hosted by Old Firehouse Books, the official bookseller of the festival.

Following the morning keynote, Ritter will participate in a discussion on human ingenuity and innovation from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the CSU Powerhouse (430 N. College Ave.). He will be joined by author Richard Munson (Tesla: Inventor of the Modern), Colorado State University professor Ellen Brinks, local artist-inventor Jennifer Spencer, and others.

“We are very excited to have Bill Ritter opening the book fest this year. His passion for clean energy solutions, from as far back as when he was Colorado’s governor, has made a significant impact on energy innovation and advocacy in our region,” says Anne Macdonald, director of Fort Collins Book Festival and librarian at Poudre River Public Library District.

Bill Ritter, Jr. is the founder and director of the Center for the New Energy Economy (CNEE) at Colorado State University. The Center works directly with governors, legislators, regulators, planners, policymakers, and other decision makers. It provides technical assistance to help officials create the policies and practices that will facilitate America’s transition to a clean-energy economy. Ritter authored the 2016 book Powering Forward – What Everyone Should Know About America’s Energy Revolution. He is the chair of the Board of Directors of the Energy Foundation and a senior fellow and member of the board of directors of the Advanced Energy Economy Institute. Ritter previously served as Colorado’s 41st governor.

