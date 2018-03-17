‘Blossoms and Butterflies’ exhibit benefits The Gardens at Spring Creek

Korrie Johnston

FORT COLLINS – March 15, 2018 – In celebration of the transformation underway at Fort Collins’ community botanic garden, the Gardens on Spring Creek, a new fundraising event, Blossoms and Butterflies, has emerged – bringing together the vibrant unifying power of Colorado art with the beauty of gardens and butterflies.

Hosted at the Carnegie Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews, Blossoms and Butterflies will feature over 50 Colorado artists showcasing all mediums that depict the beauty of butterflies and/or gardens.

Each piece of artwork is up for bid. The exhibit will flutter into Fort Collins April 4 through April 7, including the First Friday Art Walk on April 6.

Proceeds of Blossoms and Butterflies will support the construction of the new Visitor’s Center at the Gardens on Spring Creek, which will include a North American butterfly house. The permanent butterfly house will be the first of its kind in northern Colorado. The Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek is currently fundraising for the future Visitor’s Center and butterfly house with $700,000 left to raise.

Local artwork curated from the following artists will be displayed and up for bid in support of The Gardens. Special thanks to artists Rick Bowen, Ren Burke, Lisa Cameron (Russell), Betsy Cannon, Amelia Caruso, Susan Clarke-Ort, Bob Coonts, Marge (Brodahl) Corcoran, Kathi Dougherty, Shelia Dunn, Nanci Erskine, Diane Findley, Barb Gilhooly, Renee Giovando, Jane Glotzer, Jeanne Grove, Gwen Hatchette, Tess Heffernen, Rebecca Hill, Gary Hixon, Mary Anne Hjelmfelt, Jennifer Ivanovic, Allison Knapp, Kim Knapp, Steven Kramer, Minnie Lippiatt, Pam Marshall, Christy Martell, Mary McCauley, Melinda Mergendahl, Lindsay Morgan, Karen Ramsay, Cindy Reid, Patrick (C.P.) Reid, Beatrice Rudolph, Joel Rutstein, Jaime Saunders-Archer, Kirsten Savage, Barbara Rae Schaefer, Carol Schinkel, Sibyl Stork, Jane Sullivan, Linda Temple, Anna Timm, Larry Tucci, Guy Turenne, Paul Versteeg, Kristen Vohs, Paula Watson-Lakamp, Ellie Weakley, Gale Whitman, Bailey Winters, and Ashley Young.

Blossoms and Butterflies will be open for viewing and bidding at the Carnegie Center from noon-6 p.m. April 4-6, and noon-4 p.m. on April 7th. The auction will be open for viewing and bidding 24 hours a day online through April 7 at fcgov.com/gardens. The exhibit auction will close for winning bids at p.m. on April 7. Admission to the Carnegie Center is free.

The community is invited to visit, view, and bid on one-of-a-kind art. Special thanks to the following sponsors: Bohemian Foundation, Blue Ocean Foundation, Odell Brewing, Fiona’s Deli, Wilbur’s Beverages, and Palmer Flowers.

For more information, please visit the Gardens on Spring Creek at fcgov.com/gardens.