Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundtion Will Match $25,000 In Donations to Food Bank of the Rockies

Cheyenne Man to Run Marathon for Food Bank of the Rockies

Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation has partnered with Food Bank of the Rockies and is offering to match $25K in monetary donations for COVID relief. The timing couldn’t be better for a local Cheyenne man running a marathon around Cheyenne to feed the hungry.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Cordell was supposed to run the Boston Marathon. However, the race was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, he will run a marathon in Cheyenne, Wyoming to raise funds for the Food Bank of the Rockies. After hearing about Adam’s plans, Blue Federal Credit Union offered to match all donations Adam raises up to $25,000 which means this event could earn up to $50,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies.

“While it is disappointing not to be running in Boston, I am happy I can still run in my hometown for such a great purpose,” says Adam. “During this hard time, we all have to use our gifts for the greater good. Running is my gift and I am honored to use it to help out. Just thinking I can help raise up to $50,000 doing what I love to do blows me away! Thank you, Blue Federal Credit Union and to all who have and will donate.”



There are 3 easy ways to give:

Donate on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/donate/216357156336194/ Write a check to Food Bank of the Rockies and put ‘BFCUMatch’ as a

Send to: Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies

PO Box 1540

Evansville, WY 82636

3. Give online directly to Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies at WyomingFoodBank.org/BFCU

Donating to Food Bank of the Rockies is a great way to rally behind a local athlete and help local communities. Every dollar given will be doubled by the grant and 100% of all funds raised will go directly to the Food Bank of the Rockies for immediate relief to feed hungry families in Wyoming and Colorado. Practicing social distancing, employees from Blue Federal Credit Union will cheer for Adam along his 26.2-mile route. If you would like to support Adam along his run, check out the route information below:

###

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities in Wyoming and Colorado, along with robust digital services to serve member/owners worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative, connected to, and inspired by the communities we serve, committed to building lifelong relationships with our members, and guided by the belief that their success is ours. Blue Federal Credit Union – For You. For Life. Please visit www.bluefcu.com for more information.

Blue Foundation is a 501C3 that is committed to supporting local organizations by stepping up to help our communities serve one another and provide financial education, volunteer opportunities and provide funding during difficult times. Doing Good is the fabric of who we are! Please visit www.bluefoundation.blue for more information.