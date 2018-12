Carolyn Hill Development

The Blue Federal Credit Union and Poudre Heritage Alliance are pleased to announce a $10,000 gift will be presented to the Play it Safe on the Poudre initiative. This is possible due to the hard work and generosity of many community members!

Together, we are helping to expand opportunities for safer and more sustainable recreational usage of the Poudre River throughout the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area.

Let’s take a moment to celebrate what we have achieved together!

Coffee, cocoa, and light snacks provided.

Thursday, December 11 10 – 11:30 am

Blue Credit Union, 136 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins 80524

For more information contact:

Blue Federal Credit Union, mbolkovatzWbluefcu.com 307-432-5402

Poudre heritage Alliance, admin@poudreheritage.org 970-295-4851