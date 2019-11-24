BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION ENTERS NEW MULTI YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER AT THE RANCH

By Mariah Saffa | Marketing Manager

THE NEW PARTNERSHIPS FEATURES SEVERAL BRANDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION INCLUDING THE NAMING RIGHTS ACQUISITION OF BOTH BLUE BAR & GRILL AND BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION GUEST SERVICES.

Spectra, the providers of venue management, food services & hospitality and corporate partnerships at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, is excited to announce a brand-new partnership with Blue Federal Credit Union based out of Cheyenne, WY. One of the best credit unions in the country, they offer 14 convenient branch locations in Colorado and Wyoming and they’re currently breaking ground on their 15th branch in Erie, Colorado.

“As a member-centric organization, Blue FCU is always looking for partnerships that align with our mission of working hard, having fun and winning for our members and this partnership does exactly that. We will leverage our brand awareness while creating a memorable experience for our members while investing in the communities we serve,” said Raj Madan, Blue Federal Credit Union’s Chief Marketing Officer and member of the C-Suite.

Blue Federal Credit Union and Spectra entered into the first year of the all-new partnership on October 1, 2019. With this multi-year partnership agreement, Blue Federal Credit Union will rebrand assets around the campus and is now the official naming rights partner for both Guest Services and The Ranch Bar & Grill with their new names becoming Blue Federal Credit Union Guest Services and Blue Bar & Grill.

“We could not be more excited to cultivate this new partnership with Blue Federal Credit Union here at the Budweiser Events Center,” said Keller Taylor, Spectra District General Manager. “Blue Federal Credit Union’s and Spectra‘s core values are aligned in terms of caring for our members and the communities we serve which will guide us as we create new experiences for fans who enter the arena”

Spectra, an industry leader in partnerships deals, acted as the naming rights agent on behalf of The Ranch Events Complex and the Budweiser Events Center.