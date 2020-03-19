Blue Federal Credit Union Responds to Covid-19

You Matter. We Care. Blue is here for you!

For the safety of our members and employees, we are open for business to serve you through select branches, phone, online and mobile resources beginning Thursday, March 19 until further notice. Please visit bluefcu.com for more detailed information.

“There is no better time than the present to show our members, employees and the communities we serve that we take this seriously and are paying attention, adapting to prevail and win with you. Blue will do all we can to serve and protect you during this unprecedented time”, said Blue President/CEO, Stephanie Teubner.