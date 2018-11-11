Blue Federal Credit Union selects Cole Shopping Center for future headquarters

CHEYENNE, WY – November 6, 2018 – Blue Federal Credit Union has selected the Cole’s Shopping Center located off of Pershing and Converse Avenue in Cheyenne as the future home of its corporate headquarters. The announcement was made at a press conference that took place on November 6 at 10am where members of the media and community stakeholders gathered for the long-awaited decision from the $1.1 billion organization that started in Cheyenne in 1951.

The name ‘Blue’ was formed after the longtime, Cheyenne-based credit union, formerly known as Warren Federal Credit Union, announced its merger with Colorado chartered Community Financial Credit Union in 2016. The two organizations aligned in their values and commitment to the community and Cheyenne was later selected as the official headquarters location.

The Credit Union’s Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team have been planning the announcement for several months as the land acquisition gained momentum in early 2018. Several priorities were weighed in the site selections such as revitalization, location, proximity to important amenities such as employee childcare and dining services, and accessibility to Interstates 80 and 25.

Blue’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephanie Teubner, shared her vision of a campus-style build that will house over 170 employees to start with and have capacity for 400 employees.

“We are thrilled that the wait is over and we can share our plans to build our corporate headquarters in a place we all call home. The vision, I share with the Board of Directors and our executive leadership team is to build a unique work environment where we work hard, have fun and win for our members,” said Teubner.

Blue has entrusted a team of employees to help plan the future home of Blue’s headquarters. The team is facilitated by human resources consulting firm, Coetic, who specializes in creating purposeful facilities and people engagement. The team has been meeting regularly since January 2018 and have engaged in critical brainstorming sessions to formulate ideas that will later solidify the architectural makeup of the headquarters campus. The employees given the responsibility represent every level of the Credit Union’s diverse and unique infrastructure amid the growing organization.

“The idea of a headquarters just became very real,” explains Layna Officer, Blue’s Member Experience Trainer and member of the headquarters team”. My coworkers keep sharing their ideas with me that

will ultimately help the credit union to better serve our members over the next decade.”

Blue’s commitment to Cheyenne in helping revitalize special places for the capital city was another reason Blue selected the Cole’s Shopping Center site. The primary structure on the current site has remained empty and been deteriorating since 2016 with several surrounding businesses closing their doors shortly after.

“We’re building a platform for the future health of our town,” said Teubner. “It’s a renewed commitment that will make a substantial impact on Cheyenne’s economy and create a place for our younger generations to work.”

The campus will be designed to house all of Blue’s key operational employees including lending, administration, marketing, training, and many others. Over 170 employees will initially occupy the space with the ability to expand the campus as the Credit Union grows. Member services staff will remain intact at their current locations and all branches in Wyoming and Colorado will remain open after the headquarters is built with some administration space vacated and leased to other business tenants.

