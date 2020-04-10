Bluebirds in Livermore: Scott Burnworth Witnesses Their Migration

By Scott Burnworth

Livermore, Colorado

As various Bluebirds migrate through Livermore from their winter grounds to higher summer elevations in the west, it is easy to imagine some very non-scientific descriptions of those who are passing by.

The possibilities include:

Bluebird of Happiness

Markings: Distinctive rich dark blue coloration throughout which is hard to mistake for that of a Bluebird!

Habitat: Common in and around celebrations where joy and frivolity abound. Often appear in swarms and quickly dispel negative thoughts and feelings in those who realize their presence. Less frequently seen in dark winter months just after the Holidays, but eagerly anticipated as spring approaches by many as a harbinger of bliss and happiness. Strangely invisible to those of sour and negative dispositions. A welcomed delight to those who enjoy simple pleasures and quiet smiles.

Bluebird of Inquisitiveness

Markings: A soft blueish tint with a remarkable expression of profound interest and polite questioning.

Habit: Common in and around museums, libraries, art galleries, concerts, and other places where knowledge, information, and enrichment can be obtained. Usually solitary and shy—avoiding attention and notoriety. It can be encountered year-round, but only appear to quiet observers who carefully scan their surroundings for signs of its unobtrusive presence. Never seen around a television or noisy activities. A friend of those who practices thoughtful and calm reflection.