B&M Roofing donates new roof to Fort Collins family home following sudden loss

Through Colorado State University’s CM Cares program, Frederick-based roofing company, B&M Roofing of Colorado, donated supplies and services to reroof the Mochan Family’s house in Fort Collins. After the tragic death of both parents, the children of the Mochan Family moved in with their aunt and the number of household repairs needed to accommodate the three children soon surfaced. CM Cares was contacted to assist in restoring the family’s home.

“By partnering with Colorado State University’s CM Cares, B&M Roofing was given the opportunity to use our skills and abilities to completely change a family’s life,” said Scott Kawulok, Vice President of B&M Roofing. “Thank you to CM Cares, American Roofing Supply and Atlas Roofing Corporation for helping us alleviate the suffering and pain from the Mochan children and give them hope for the future.”

CM Cares is a construction management department initiative that promotes service learning by infusing leadership traits, team building and ethics through community service activities. It focuses on teaming students, faculty, staff and industry partners to assist with construction related projects for people with special needs or local community service agencies needing assistance that cannot be provided by other sources.

“CM Cares would not be possible without the generosity of the construction industry. Not only do they donate construction materials and time, but the biggest impact they provide is mentorship for our construction management students,” said Khristy Jesse, CM Cares & Career Development Coordinator. “Over the past 10 years, the CM Cares program has provided more than 2 million dollars in construction projects improving the quality of life for community members or non-profits in need of accessibility modifications.”

During the home inspection, CM Cares noticed the shingle roof on the home needed to be replaced. With the help of Tracy Spence from American Roofing Supply and Josh Howe from Atlas Roofing Corporation, B&M Roofing reroofed the Mochan Family household’s roof at zero cost to the family.

Since 1947, B&M Roofing has been dedicated to providing quality service throughout Colorado. We work to continue this tradition of excellence through professional management and exceptional production teams. The backbone at B&M Roofing is to develop solutions that are sustainable. The staff is proud to provide extended service life, wind and fire resistant materials as well as a roofing system specifically designed to limit future maintenance needs. By utilizing time-proven, manufacturer approved methods and specifications, B&M Roofing aims to maximize the longevity of the customer’s roofing system while minimizing spending. B&M Roofing has experienced project managers that coordinate with you every step of the way and serve as quality control representatives. To learn more about the services offered from B&M Roofing, visit https://bmroofing.com/.