Board of County Commissioners’ Administrative Matters Agenda for March 20, 2018

Administrative Matters

This meeting will be recorded, broadcast online and archived. March 20, 2018

9:00 AM to 10:45 AM

Commissioners’ Conference Room

200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins

Agenda: PLEASE NOTE: Scheduled times are subject to change.

Pledge of Allegiance 9:00 AM

Public Comment – All who wish to comment must follow the Rules and Procedures for Public Comment as established by the Board of County Commissioners.

9:01 AM Approval of the Minutes for the Week of March 12, 2018

9:15 AM Review the Schedule for the Week of March 26, 2018 Brenda Gimeson, Business Operations Manager

9:16-9:20 AM

Consent Agenda – is intended to allow the Board of County Commissioners to spend its time and energy on the other items on the agenda. Staff recommends approval of the Consent Agenda. Any Commissioner may request an item on this calendar to be ‘pulled’ off the Consent Agenda and considered separately. Agenda items pulled from the Consent Agenda will be considered separately immediately after the Board takes action on the remainder of the Consent Agenda. The Consent Calendar consists of items of no perceived controversy and routine administrative actions.

* Action Items: Abatements, Agreements, Deeds, Resolutions, Liquor Licenses, and Misc.

9:20 AM Comments from Commissioners’ Guests Introduction by Inviting Commissioner

9:20-9:25 AM

“Record and Go!” Instant Document Return Service Launch

Angela Myers, Clerk & Recorder

9:25-9:40 AM Co-Responder Program Grant

Gary Darling, Criminal Justice Services Director; Laurie Stolen, Behavioral Health Project Director

9:40-9:55 AM

County Manager Update – This portion of the agenda is for the County Manager or her delegate to update the Board on administrative and other minor items that do not require any in-depth discussion or are for informational purposes only.

Linda Hoffmann, County Manager

9:55-10:05 AM

Commissioner Activity Reports – Individually, commissioners often represent the county on various committees and task forces, as well as serve as liaisons to county boards and commissions. This portion of the agenda is for individual commissioners to inform the rest of the Board of county activities they have been involved in over the past week.

10:05-10:15 AM Legal Matters

No Decision Expected

* Executive Session: HIPAA Compliance Audit, pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(b)

Jeannine Haag, County Attorney;

David Ayraud, Assistant County Attorney

10:15-10:45 AM Upcoming Board Work Session Items* Contract Provisions Jeannine Haag, County Attorney March 21

2:30 PM Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan Review Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director March 26

10:00 AM Senior Transportation Assessment Suzette Mallette, Transportation Program Manager March 28

1:30 PM 2017 Budget Carryovers Josh Fudge, Budget Director March 28

2:30 PM * All work sessions are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room unless otherwise noted.