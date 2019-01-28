Board of County Commissioners’ Administrative Matters Agenda: January 29, 2019

Administrative Matters

This meeting will be recorded, broadcast online and archived.

January 29, 2019

9:00 – 10:25 AM

Commissioners’ Conference Room

200 West Oak Street, Fort Collins

Agenda:

PLEASE NOTE: Scheduled times are subject to change.

Pledge of Allegiance

9:00 AM

Public Comment

All who wish to comment must follow the Rules and Procedures for Public Comment as established by the Board of County Commissioners.

9:01 AM

Approval of the Minutes for the Week of January 21, 2019

9:05 AM

Review the Schedule for the Week of February 4, 2019

Brenda Gimeson, Business Operations Manager

9:06-9:10 AM

Consent Agenda – is intended to allow the Board of County Commissioners to spend its time and energy on the other items on the agenda. Staff recommends approval of the Consent Agenda. Any Commissioner may request an item on this calendar to be “pulled” off the Consent Agenda and considered separately. Agenda items pulled from the Consent Agenda will be considered separately immediately after the Board takes action on the remainder of the Consent Agenda. The Consent Calendar consists of items of no perceived controversy and routine administrative actions, such as:

* Abatements, Agreements, Deeds, Final Plats, Liquor Licenses, Resolutions, Miscellaneous

9:10 AM

Comments from Commissioners’ Guests

Introduction by Inviting Commissioner

9:10-9:15 AM

Department Coordinator Recognition for 2018 Food Drive for Larimer County Food Bank

Teesa Vassar, Assessment Specialist

9:15-9:30 AM

Court Liaison Program Funding

Mike Ruttenberg, Community Corrections Clinical Director; Misty Perry, Criminal Justice Treatment Services Supervisor

9:30-9:35 AM

Update on Local Impacts from Federal Government Shutdown

Laura Walker, Human Services Director; Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director; Adam Crowe, Economic Development Manager

9:35-9:45 AM

County Manager Performance Report – January 2019

Linda Hoffmann, County Manager

9:45-9:50 AM

County Manager Update – This portion of the agenda is for the County Manager or her delegate to update the Board on administrative and other minor items that do not require any in-depth discussion or are for informational purposes only.

Linda Hoffmann, County Manager

9:50-10:00 AM

Commissioner Activity Reports – Individually, commissioners often represent the county on various committees and task forces, as well as serve as liaisons to county boards and commissions. This portion of the agenda is for individual commissioners to inform the rest of the Board of county activities they have been involved in over the past week.

10:00-10:10 AM

Executive Session to Discuss Real Estate, pursuant to C.R.S. 24-6-402(4)(a)

Todd Blomstrom, Community Planning, Infrastructure & Resources Director; Daylan Figgs, Natural Resource Director; Meegan Flenniken, Open Lands Program Manager; Charlie Johnson, Senior Land Agent

10:10-10:25 AM

Legal Matters

* None requested

Upcoming Board Work Session Items*

Compensation Project Update for 2020

Bridget Paris, Human Resources Director

February 13

1:30 PM

Estes Valley Stormwater Funding

Mark Peterson, County Engineer

February 25

10:00 AM

Budget Carryovers from 2018

Josh Fudge, Budget Director

March 18

10:00 AM

Emergency Management Update

Lori Hodges, Emergency Management Director

April 8

10:00 AM

Allocation of Information Technology Project Funds

Josh Fudge, Budget Director

April 17

1:30 PM

* All work sessions are held in the Commissioners’ Conference Room unless otherwise noted.