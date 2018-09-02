Boat Ramp Hours at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake Change After Labor Day

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist
LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! Hours of operation will change for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The South Shore ramp at Carter Lake will close for the season, due in part to low water levels, and the Satanka ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir will have reduced hours on Fridays.
Hours of operation at boat ramps starting Sept. 4:
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
South Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
Satanka ramp: 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
Carter Lake County Park
North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
South Shore: Closed for season
North Pines ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday through Sunday and holidays
Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels. For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours, visit www.larimer.org/boating.
