Boat Ramp Hours at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake Change After Labor Day

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! Hours of operation will change for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 4 .

The South Shore ramp at Carter Lake will close for the season, due in part to low water levels, and the Satanka ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir will have reduced hours on Fridays.

Hours of operation at boat ramps starting Sept. 4 :

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

South Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. , 7 days a week

, 7 days a week Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. , 7 days a week

, 7 days a week Satanka ramp: 2 p.m.-10 p.m. , Friday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. , Saturday and Sunday

Carter Lake County Park

North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. , 7 days a week

, 7 days a week South Shore: Closed for season

North Pines ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m. , Thursday through Sunday and holidays

Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels. For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours, visit www.larimer.org/boating

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/ naturalresources

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.