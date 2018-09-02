Boat Ramp Hours at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake Change After Labor Day

September 2, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
Boat ramp hours at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake will change after Labor Day
Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! Hours of operation will change for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The South Shore ramp at Carter Lake will close for the season, due in part to low water levels, and the Satanka ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir will have reduced hours on Fridays.
Hours of operation at boat ramps starting Sept. 4:
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
  • South Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • Satanka ramp: 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m.Saturday and Sunday
Carter Lake County Park
  • North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • South Shore: Closed for season
  • North Pines ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.Thursday through Sunday and holidays
Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels. For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours, visit www.larimer.org/boating.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
The Department of Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including open spaces and magnificent water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

