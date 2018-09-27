Boat Ramp Hours at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake Change in October

September 27, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels.
Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! Hours of operation will change for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake next month.
Hours of operation at boat ramps for Oct. 1-7, 2018:
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
  • South Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • Satanka ramp: Closed for the season
Carter Lake County Park
  • North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • South Shore: Closed for the season
  • North Pines ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday – Sunday
Hours of operation at boat ramps for Oct. 8-31, 2018:
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
  • South Bay ramp: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday – Friday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
  • Inlet Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 days a week
  • Satanka ramp: Closed for the season
Carter Lake County Park
  • North ramp: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday – Friday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
  • South Shore: Closed for the season
  • North Pines ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday – Sunday and holidays
Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels. For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours, visit www.larimer.org/boating.

*