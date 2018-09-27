Boat Ramp Hours at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake Change in October

Teddy Parker-Renga, Community Relations Specialist

LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! Hours of operation will change for boat ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake next month.

Hours of operation at boat ramps for Oct. 1-7, 2018:

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

South Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

Satanka ramp: Closed for the season

Carter Lake County Park

North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

South Shore: Closed for the season

North Pines ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday – Sunday

Hours of operation at boat ramps for Oct. 8-31, 2018:

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

South Bay ramp: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday – Friday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Inlet Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 7 days a week

Satanka ramp: Closed for the season

Carter Lake County Park

North ramp: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday – Friday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

South Shore: Closed for the season

North Pines ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday – Sunday and holidays

Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels. For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours, visit www.larimer.org/boating

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.