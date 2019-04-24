Boat Ramp Hours Extended at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake

Attention, boaters and anglers! Boat ramp hours at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake will be extended starting Wednesday, May 1, and all ramps will be open.
Hours of operation at boat ramps starting May 1, 2019:
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
South Bay ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
Satanka ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
Carter Lake County Park
North ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
South Shore ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
North Pines ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
The South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir and North Pines ramp at Carter Lake have gate systems that allow boaters to exit those ramps after hours. The gates allow vehicles to exit the areas where the ramps are located but not enter. Trailers must be parked at those ramps before hours end for the day.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.
