Boat Ramp Hours Extended at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake

April 24, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Life in NOCO 0
Boat Ramp Hours Extended at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake
Attention, boaters and anglers! Boat ramp hours at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake will be extended starting Wednesday, May 1, and all ramps will be open.
Hours of operation at boat ramps starting May 1, 2019:
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
  • South Bay ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • Satanka ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
Carter Lake County Park
  • North ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • South Shore ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
  • North Pines ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week
The South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir and North Pines ramp at Carter Lake have gate systems that allow boaters to exit those ramps after hours. The gates allow vehicles to exit the areas where the ramps are located but not enter. Trailers must be parked at those ramps before hours end for the day.
For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours and information on required vessel inspections, please visit www.larimer.org/boating. For info on entrance permits, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

