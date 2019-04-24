Boat Ramp Hours Extended at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake

Attention, boaters and anglers! Boat ramp hours at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake will be extended starting Wednesday, May 1, and all ramps will be open.

Hours of operation at boat ramps starting May 1, 2019:

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

South Bay ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week

Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week

Satanka ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week

Carter Lake County Park

North ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week

South Shore ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week

North Pines ramp: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., 7 days a week

The South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir and North Pines ramp at Carter Lake have gate systems that allow boaters to exit those ramps after hours. The gates allow vehicles to exit the areas where the ramps are located but not enter. Trailers must be parked at those ramps before hours end for the day.

For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours and information on required vessel inspections, please visit www.larimer.org/boating . For info on entrance permits, visit www.larimer.org/ naturalresources

