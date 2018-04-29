Boat Ramp Hours Extended at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake

Teddy Parker-Renga, Department of Natural Resources

LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! Boat ramp hours at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake will be extended starting Tuesday, May 1.

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

May 1-3, 2018

South Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

Satanka ramp: Closed

Starting May 4, 2018

South Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

Inlet Bay ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

Satanka ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday-Sunday

Carter Lake County Park

May 1-2, 2018

North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

South Shore ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

North Pines ramp: Closed

May 3-23, 2018

North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

South Shore ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

North Pines ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-Sunday

Starting May 24, 2018

North ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

South Shore ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., 7 days a week

North Pines ramp: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Thursday-Sunday and holidays

For the up-to-date schedule of boat ramp hours and information on required vessel inspections, please visit www.larimer.org/boating. For info on entrance permits, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.