Boat Ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake Close for Season

Boating on Horsetooth Reservoir. Image courtesy of K99.com
LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! Starting Nov. 1, the Inlet Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir and North Pines ramp at Carter Lake will close for the season. The South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir and North ramp at Carter Lake will remain open through the end of the boating season, but their hours will be shortened beginning Nov. 1.
Hours of operation at boat ramps starting Nov. 1:
Horsetooth Reservoir County Park
  • South Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
  • Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season
  • Satanka ramp: Closed for the season
Carter Lake County Park
  • North ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
  • South Shore: Closed for the season
  • North Pines ramp: Closed for the season
A closing date for this year’s boating season has not been set yet. Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels. For the up-to-date schedule, visit www.larimer.org/boating.

