Boat Ramps at Horsetooth Reservoir, Carter Lake Close for Season

Teddy Parker-Renga

LOVELAND, Colo. – Attention, boaters and anglers! Starting Nov. 1, the Inlet Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir and North Pines ramp at Carter Lake will close for the season. The South Bay ramp at Horsetooth Reservoir and North ramp at Carter Lake will remain open through the end of the boating season, but their hours will be shortened beginning Nov. 1.

Hours of operation at boat ramps starting Nov. 1:

Horsetooth Reservoir County Park

South Bay ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Inlet Bay ramp: Closed for the season

Satanka ramp: Closed for the season

Carter Lake County Park

North ramp: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday – Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

South Shore: Closed for the season

North Pines ramp: Closed for the season

A closing date for this year’s boating season has not been set yet. Boat ramps may close earlier than scheduled due to low water levels. For the up-to-date schedule, visit www.larimer.org/boating

