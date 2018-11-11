Teddy Parker-Renga

Boat Ramps at South Bay of Horsetooth Reservoir to Undergo Repairs

LOVELAND, Colo. – During the week of Nov. 12, sections of several of the concrete boat ramps at South Bay of Horsetooth Reservoir will be repaired and replaced.

Crews will take advantage of seasonally low water levels and less traffic on the reservoir to fix several of the ramps. Visitors are asked to use caution when driving near the ramps that week.

At least one of the boat ramps at South Bay will remain open during the maintenance work. This late in the season, the South Bay boat ramps remain the only ones open at Horsetooth Reservoir, and boaters will continue to have access to the water during hours when the ramps are open.

View the current boat ramp schedule at www.larimer.org/boating

For questions about the maintenance work, contact Mark Caughlan, Horsetooth District Manager, at (970) 498-5600 or mcaughlan@larimer.org

