Body Recovered at Horsetooth Reservoir

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On September 17, 2018, at approximately 2:33 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a 32-year-old man was swimming near the South Bay swim beach at Horsetooth Reservoir, went under the water, and did not resurface. Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Park Rangers, Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.

Divers located the unresponsive man at approximately 3:23 p.m. and pulled him from the water about 45 feet from the shore. He was transported to a local hospital via helicopter but did not survive. The man’s wife was at the reservoir with him and was on the beach when she lost sight of him. She immediately called 911 for help when he did not resurface.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity at a later date.

