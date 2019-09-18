BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES WORKSHOP FOR MUSE GRANT PROGRAM

Help NFN Grow
By Andrea Coy
970-556-1201
Bohemian Foundation today announced that applications are now being accepted for the fall 2019 Muse grant round. Muse is a responsive, competitive grant program offered by Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs.
Muse provides support to organizations that have popular contemporary music as their primary focus, or that have a program that centers on popular contemporary music. Through Muse, Bohemian Foundation makes awards of up to $20,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Larimer and Weld Counties. Applications are accepted twice per year. Funding requests must align primarily with one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; and to increase performances of live music.
Bohemian Foundation will accept applications until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.
For more information or to apply for a grant, visit Bohemian Foundation’s website at bohemianfoundation.org/music-
