By Andrea Coy

970-556-1201

andrea@bohemianfoundation.org

BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES WORKSHOP FOR MUSE GRANT PROGRAM

Bohemian Foundation invites nonprofits to attend a hands-on workshop for new and previous grant applicants to discuss Muse, a responsive, competitive grant program offered by Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs, ahead of the fall 2019 application period.

Muse provides support to organizations that have popular contemporary music as their primary focus, or that have a program that centers on popular contemporary music. Through Muse, Bohemian Foundation makes awards of up to $20,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Larimer and Weld Counties. Applications are accepted twice per year. Funding requests must align primarily with one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; and to increase performances of live music.

Participants can expect a focus on the critical elements of strong Muse grant applications and common pitfalls, as well as networking with other organizations and like-minded

partners. Staff will be available for one-on-one conversations. The date, time and location of the Muse workshop, as well as a link to register, is listed below. Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting Muse applications Sept. 9. For more information, visit bohemianfoundation.org/music-programs/muse/application-assistance.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.

Aug. 26, 5-6:30 p.m.

Music District

639 S. College Ave.

Fort Collins, Colorado 80524

Register for the Fort Collins Workshop