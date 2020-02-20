Piano Donations Needed for Pianos About Town Program

Pianos About Townan interactive public art program in Fort Collins, is seeking piano donations to be painted or artistically decorated for the program.  The program needs full-size upright pianos that are at least 48″ tall and in good working order. Individuals who have pianos that they’d like to donate can email a photo of the piano to Liz Good, Visual Arts Coordinator for the City of Fort Collins at lgood@fcgov.com or call (970) 416-2646. Site visits are scheduled to determine if the piano is a good fit for the program. If the piano meets program requirements, professional movers pick up the piano free of charge in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor and Wellington.

