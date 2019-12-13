BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $100K FOR MUSIC-RELATED ACTIVITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Bohemian Foundation announced that it awarded $114,150 to 12 organizations working locally to strengthen community through music.

Muse provides grants to organizations that have popular contemporary music as their primary focus or that have a program that centers on popular contemporary music. Through Muse, Bohemian Foundation makes awards up to $20,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Larimer and Weld Counties. Applications are accepted twice per year. Funding requests must align with at least one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; to increase performances of live contemporary music.

Full List of Fall 2019 Muse Recipients:

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for Muse grants again in spring 2020. Visit BohemianFoundation.org f or more information.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.