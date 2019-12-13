Bohemian Foundation awards more than $100K for music-related activities and organizations

Photo provided by Bohemian Foundation.

BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $100K FOR MUSIC-RELATED ACTIVITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

 

Bohemian Foundation announced that it awarded $114,150 to 12 organizations working locally to strengthen community through music.

Photo provided by Bohemian Foundation.

Muse provides grants to organizations that have popular contemporary music as their primary focus or that have a program that centers on popular contemporary music. Through Muse, Bohemian Foundation makes awards up to $20,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Larimer and Weld Counties. Applications are accepted twice per year. Funding requests must align with at least one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; to increase performances of live contemporary music.

 

Full List of Fall 2019 Muse Recipients:

 

Organization

Project

Award
105.5 The Colorado Sound 53:14 Music Video Experiment  $10,000
Fort Collins Musicians Association FoCoMX  $10,000
Foundation Music School General Operating Support  $20,000
Friends of Levitt Pavilion Denver Northern Colorado to Denver: Levitt Bridge Program (Round II)  $4,900
Kid Pan Alley The Stories We Share  $4,250
KRFC 88.9 FM  Collins General Operating Support  $20,000
Museum of Art Fort Collins Fort Collins House Concerts  $2,500
Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County Sound Affects  $15,000
Sustain Music & Nature Sagebrush Sessions  $5,000
University of Colorado Denver LYNX National Arts & Media Camp  $10,000
University of Northern Colorado Foundation Concert Under the Stars  $7,500
Wolverine Farm Publishing Music for the Publick  $5,000

 

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for Muse grants again in spring 2020. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.

Photo provided by Bohemian Foundation.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.

 

 

