BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $100K FOR MUSIC-RELATED ACTIVITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Bohemian Foundation announced that it awarded $114,150 to 12 organizations working locally to strengthen community through music.
Muse provides grants to organizations that have popular contemporary music as their primary focus or that have a program that centers on popular contemporary music. Through Muse, Bohemian Foundation makes awards up to $20,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Larimer and Weld Counties. Applications are accepted twice per year. Funding requests must align with at least one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Programs goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; to increase performances of live contemporary music.
Full List of Fall 2019 Muse Recipients:
|
Organization
|
Project
|
Award
|105.5 The Colorado Sound
|53:14 Music Video Experiment
|$10,000
|Fort Collins Musicians Association
|FoCoMX
|$10,000
|Foundation Music School
|General Operating Support
|$20,000
|Friends of Levitt Pavilion Denver
|Northern Colorado to Denver: Levitt Bridge Program (Round II)
|$4,900
|Kid Pan Alley
|The Stories We Share
|$4,250
|KRFC 88.9 FM Collins
|General Operating Support
|$20,000
|Museum of Art Fort Collins
|Fort Collins House Concerts
|$2,500
|Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County
|Sound Affects
|$15,000
|Sustain Music & Nature
|Sagebrush Sessions
|$5,000
|University of Colorado Denver
|LYNX National Arts & Media Camp
|$10,000
|University of Northern Colorado Foundation
|Concert Under the Stars
|$7,500
|Wolverine Farm Publishing
|Music for the Publick
|$5,000
Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for Muse grants again in spring 2020. Visit BohemianFoundation.org f
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.
