BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $100K FOR MUSIC-RELATED ACTIVITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded more than $100,000 to 11 organizations working locally to strengthen community through music.

Muse provides support to organizations that have popular contemporary music as their primary focus, or that have a program that centers on popular contemporary music. Through Muse, Bohemian Foundation makes awards of up to $20,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Larimer and Weld Counties. Applications are accepted twice per year. Funding requests must align primarily with one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Program’s goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; to increase performances of live music.

Full List of Spring 2019 Muse Recipients:

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for Muse grants again in fall 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.