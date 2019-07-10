BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $100K

July 10, 2019 Cynthia Wilson News 0
 Bohemian Foundation
Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County, 2018. Photo provided by  Bohemian Foundation.

BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $100K FOR MUSIC-RELATED ACTIVITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

 Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded more than $100,000 to 11 organizations working locally to strengthen community through music.

 Bohemian Foundation
Students attend Give Next Kickoff Day in 2017. Photo Courtesy of the BohemianFoundation

Muse provides support to organizations that have popular contemporary music as their primary focus, or that have a program that centers on popular contemporary music. Through Muse, Bohemian Foundation makes awards of up to $20,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Larimer and Weld Counties. Applications are accepted twice per year. Funding requests must align primarily with one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Program’s goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; to increase performances of live music.

 

Full List of Spring 2019 Muse Recipients:

 

Organization Project Award
Biz Girls Inc./Girls in the Spotlight  Girls Take the Stage $2,500 
Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County Music & Mentors $12,000
105.5 The Colorado Sound General Support  $20,000 
Easter Seals Colorado  WINGS Day Program  $4,000 
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery  Live in the Dome 2019  $6,400 
Fort Collins Musicians Association  General Support $10,000 
Foundation Music School  Keyboards and Community  $10,000 
Living Fire Arts Network  Blues Songwriting for Jail Inmates & Veterans $4,000 
Open Media Foundation  Open Music Sessions $10,000 
Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation  Peak Jazz $11,200 
Sustain Music & Nature General Support $10,000

 

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for Muse grants again in fall 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.

 

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.

