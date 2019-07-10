BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN $100K FOR MUSIC-RELATED ACTIVITIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded more than $100,000 to 11 organizations working locally to strengthen community through music.
Muse provides support to organizations that have popular contemporary music as their primary focus, or that have a program that centers on popular contemporary music. Through Muse, Bohemian Foundation makes awards of up to $20,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving Larimer and Weld Counties. Applications are accepted twice per year. Funding requests must align primarily with one of Bohemian Foundation’s Music Program’s goals: to provide youth with encouragement and opportunities to express themselves through music; to help musicians and music-related businesses grow and develop; to increase performances of live music.
Full List of Spring 2019 Muse Recipients:
|Organization
|Project
|Award
|Biz Girls Inc./Girls in the Spotlight
|Girls Take the Stage
|$2,500
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County
|Music & Mentors
|$12,000
|105.5 The Colorado Sound
|General Support
|$20,000
|Easter Seals Colorado
|WINGS Day Program
|$4,000
|Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
|Live in the Dome 2019
|$6,400
|Fort Collins Musicians Association
|General Support
|$10,000
|Foundation Music School
|Keyboards and Community
|$10,000
|Living Fire Arts Network
|Blues Songwriting for Jail Inmates & Veterans
|$4,000
|Open Media Foundation
|Open Music Sessions
|$10,000
|Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation
|Peak Jazz
|$11,200
|Sustain Music & Nature
|General Support
|$10,000
Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for Muse grants again in fall 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.
