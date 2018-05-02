Bohemian Foundation Awards more than $550K to Local Organizations

Mary Timby

FORT COLLINS, Colorado, April 30, 2018 – Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded more than $550,000 to 42 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $18,311,700 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.

“We learn more about our community through each Pharos Fund application process,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs director. “We appreciate how these grantees are helping our community thrive. Their work identifies and addresses the needs our community faces.”

Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and governmental units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.

Full List of Spring 2018 Pharos Fund Recipients:

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County General Support $20,000 Book Trust PSD Program Support $30,000 Bright by Three General Support $5,000 Care-A-Van/SAINT, Inc. General Support $5,000 CASA of Larimer County Harmony House Supervised Visitation & Exchange Program $25,000 Center for Adult Learning, Front Range Community College Adult Education Program $5,000 ChildSafe Colorado, Inc. General Support $15,000 College Now, Front Range Community College Campus Select Program $10,000

Colorado Health Network, Inc. Northern Colorado AIDS Project $5,000 Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, Poudre School District Teaching Race, Equity and Diversity in the Elementary Classroom $10,850 Division of External Relations, Colorado State University School Is Cool $8,500 Early Childhood Council of Larimer County General Support $15,000 Early Childhood Education Program, Poudre School District Early Childhood Oral Health Project $15,000 Education and Outreach Center, Colorado State University Triunfo Mentoring Program $10,000 Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, Inc. Sherwood Bridge Housing Program $15,000 Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe) General Support $10,000 Food Bank for Larimer County General Support $30,000 Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner The Opportunity Program at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery $20,000 Friends of the Fort Collins Bicycle Program, Inc. Safe Rides to School Education Expansion $8,000 Homeless Gear Children in Need $12,500 Larimer County Partners, Inc. School Based Mentoring $10,000 Larimer County Workforce Center A Deeper Dive: Research-Informed Coaching Initiative (Version II) $10,000 Launch: Community Through Skateboarding General Support $10,000 Lincoln IB World Middle School, Poudre School District COPACK Expansion 2018-19 $12,000 Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House Building Community Program: Community Life Centers $25,000 Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc. Preservation of Housing $30,000 Partnership For Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County General Support $5,000 Poudre Fire Authority Targeted CPR/AED Outreach to Assure Health Equity $5,000

Poudre High School, Poudre School District North STEM Summer Institute $10,000 Poudre School District Advancement via Individual Determination Program (AVID) 2018-2019 $10,000 Project 3125 General Support $5,000 Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins General Support $20,000 Reach Out and Read Colorado General Support $5,000 Red Feather Lakes Community Library Red Feather Lakes After School Fun and Learning $7,000 Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center Youth Empowerment Series $25,000 TEAM Wellness and Prevention Engaging Families $5,000 The Colorado Youth Outdoors Charitable Trust General Support $5,000 The Community Literacy Center, Colorado State University SpeakOut! Youth Writing Workshops 2018 $10,000 The Family Center/La Familia General Support $30,000 The Growing Project The Growing Project Garden at FoCo Cafe $15,000 Wellington Middle School, Poudre School District Eagles After Hours Transportation $10,000 Young People in Recovery Ft. Collins Chapter Expansion $12,850

TOTAL: $551,700

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in July 2018. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grant making programs and special initiatives.