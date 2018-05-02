Bohemian Foundation Awards more than $550K to Local Organizations

Mary Timby
FORT COLLINS, Colorado, April 30, 2018 – Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded more than $550,000 to 42 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $18,311,700 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.
“We learn more about our community through each Pharos Fund application process,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs director. “We appreciate how these grantees are helping our community thrive. Their work identifies and addresses the needs our community faces.”
Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and governmental units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.
Full List of Spring 2018 Pharos Fund Recipients:
|Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County
|General Support
|$20,000
|Book Trust
|PSD Program Support
|$30,000
|Bright by Three
|General Support
|$5,000
|Care-A-Van/SAINT, Inc.
|General Support
|$5,000
|CASA of Larimer County
|Harmony House Supervised Visitation & Exchange Program
|$25,000
|Center for Adult Learning, Front Range Community College
|Adult Education Program
|$5,000
|ChildSafe Colorado, Inc.
|General Support
|$15,000
|College Now, Front Range Community College
|Campus Select Program
|$10,000
|Colorado Health Network, Inc.
|Northern Colorado AIDS Project
|$5,000
|Department of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, Poudre School District
|Teaching Race, Equity and Diversity in the Elementary Classroom
|$10,850
|Division of External Relations, Colorado State University
|School Is Cool
|$8,500
|Early Childhood Council of Larimer County
|General Support
|$15,000
|Early Childhood Education Program, Poudre School District
|Early Childhood Oral Health Project
|$15,000
|Education and Outreach Center, Colorado State University
|Triunfo Mentoring Program
|$10,000
|Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, Inc.
|Sherwood Bridge Housing Program
|$15,000
|Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe)
|General Support
|$10,000
|Food Bank for Larimer County
|General Support
|$30,000
|Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner
|The Opportunity Program at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
|$20,000
|Friends of the Fort Collins Bicycle Program, Inc.
|Safe Rides to School Education Expansion
|$8,000
|Homeless Gear
|Children in Need
|$12,500
|Larimer County Partners, Inc.
|School Based Mentoring
|$10,000
|Larimer County Workforce Center
|A Deeper Dive: Research-Informed Coaching Initiative (Version II)
|$10,000
|Launch: Community Through Skateboarding
|General Support
|$10,000
|Lincoln IB World Middle School, Poudre School District
|COPACK Expansion 2018-19
|$12,000
|Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House
|Building Community Program: Community Life Centers
|$25,000
|Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc.
|Preservation of Housing
|$30,000
|Partnership For Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County
|General Support
|$5,000
|Poudre Fire Authority
|Targeted CPR/AED Outreach to Assure Health Equity
|$5,000
|Poudre High School, Poudre School District
|North STEM Summer Institute
|$10,000
|Poudre School District
|Advancement via Individual Determination Program (AVID) 2018-2019
|$10,000
|Project 3125
|General Support
|$5,000
|Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins
|General Support
|$20,000
|Reach Out and Read Colorado
|General Support
|$5,000
|Red Feather Lakes Community Library
|Red Feather Lakes After School Fun and Learning
|$7,000
|Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center
|Youth Empowerment Series
|$25,000
|TEAM Wellness and Prevention
|Engaging Families
|$5,000
|The Colorado Youth Outdoors Charitable Trust
|General Support
|$5,000
|The Community Literacy Center, Colorado State University
|SpeakOut! Youth Writing Workshops 2018
|$10,000
|The Family Center/La Familia
|General Support
|$30,000
|The Growing Project
|The Growing Project Garden at FoCo Cafe
|$15,000
|Wellington Middle School, Poudre School District
|Eagles After Hours Transportation
|$10,000
|Young People in Recovery
|Ft. Collins Chapter Expansion
|$12,850
|TOTAL:
|$551,700
Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in July 2018. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grant making programs and special initiatives.
