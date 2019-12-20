BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN HALF-MILLION DOLLARS TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Bohemian Foundation announced that it awarded $557,228 to 39 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $19,906,690 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.

 

Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.

 

Full List of Fall 2019 Pharos Fund Recipients:

 

Organization Project Award
A Little Help A Little Help Larimer County $5,000
Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County General Support $25,000
Bicycle Cooperative of Fort Collins Inc. Fort Collins Bike Co-op Latinx Program $4,000
Book Trust Empowering Poudre Students to Discover the Joy and Power of Reading $30,000
Break Free, Inc. dba Free Our Girls General Support $5,000
Cache La Poudre Middle School, PSD Extended Hours Program $19,600
CASA of Larimer County CASA Program $25,000
Catholic Charities & Community Services The Mission $15,000
Center for Public Deliberation, CSU General Support $20,000
Children’s Speech & Reading Center General Support $15,00
ChildSafe Colorado, Inc. General Support $10,000
Crossroads Safehouse, Inc. General Support $25,000
Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU CSU Campus Connections $15,000
Extension, Larimer County Family Leadership Training Institute $10,000
Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, dba Family Housing Network of FC General Support $15,000
First United Methodist Church of Fort Collins Eastside Park Improvement Project $20,128
Food Bank for Larimer County Fresh Food Share $30,000
Fort Collins Creator Hub Maker Day Camp $5,000
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner General Support $25,000
Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures Connecting Cultural Communities Program $2,500
Homeward Alliance One Village One Family $20,000
Larimer County Partners, Inc. General Support $15,000
Launch: Community Through Skateboarding Launch’s Indoor Skatepark $5,000
Little Shop of Physics, CSU Experiment, Discover, Connect, Create: Enhancing the Elem. School STEAM Experience $15,000
Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House Empowering Youth $25,000
McBackpack, Inc. General Support $10,000
Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc. Achievement of Housing Stability $30,000
Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins Healthy Families Program $15,000
Project Smile Corporation General Support $15,000
Red Feather Lakes Community Library After-School Fun and Learning $3,500
School of Education, CSU Caminos Partnership $5,000
Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center Sexual Assault Advocacy, Outreach and Prevention Services $15,000
Share Our Strength dba Cooking Matters Cooking Matters Larimer County $5,000
Shepardson Elementary School, PSD Shepardson STEM Elementary Playground Addition $5,000
SummitStone Health Partners Grandfamily Support Program $7,500
The Family Center/La Familia 2-Generation Family Support $20,000
The Growing Project FoCo Commons $5,000
Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center Safety Smarts $10,000
Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch Larimer RSVP $10,000
  TOTAL: $557,288

 

 

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round on December 11, 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information.

 

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.

 

