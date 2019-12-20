BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN HALF-MILLION DOLLARS TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Bohemian Foundation announced that it awarded $557,228 to 39 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $19,906,690 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.

Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.

Full List of Fall 2019 Pharos Fund Recipients:

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round on December 11, 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.org f or more information.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.