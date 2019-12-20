BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN HALF-MILLION DOLLARS TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Bohemian Foundation announced that it awarded $557,228 to 39 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $19,906,690 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.
Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.
Full List of Fall 2019 Pharos Fund Recipients:
|Organization
|Project
|Award
|A Little Help
|A Little Help Larimer County
|$5,000
|Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County
|General Support
|$25,000
|Bicycle Cooperative of Fort Collins Inc.
|Fort Collins Bike Co-op Latinx Program
|$4,000
|Book Trust
|Empowering Poudre Students to Discover the Joy and Power of Reading
|$30,000
|Break Free, Inc. dba Free Our Girls
|General Support
|$5,000
|Cache La Poudre Middle School, PSD
|Extended Hours Program
|$19,600
|CASA of Larimer County
|CASA Program
|$25,000
|Catholic Charities & Community Services
|The Mission
|$15,000
|Center for Public Deliberation, CSU
|General Support
|$20,000
|Children’s Speech & Reading Center
|General Support
|$15,00
|ChildSafe Colorado, Inc.
|General Support
|$10,000
|Crossroads Safehouse, Inc.
|General Support
|$25,000
|Department of Human Development and Family Studies, CSU
|CSU Campus Connections
|$15,000
|Extension, Larimer County
|Family Leadership Training Institute
|$10,000
|Faith Family Hospitality of Fort Collins, dba Family Housing Network of FC
|General Support
|$15,000
|First United Methodist Church of Fort Collins
|Eastside Park Improvement Project
|$20,128
|Food Bank for Larimer County
|Fresh Food Share
|$30,000
|Fort Collins Creator Hub
|Maker Day Camp
|$5,000
|Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner
|General Support
|$25,000
|Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures
|Connecting Cultural Communities Program
|$2,500
|Homeward Alliance
|One Village One Family
|$20,000
|Larimer County Partners, Inc.
|General Support
|$15,000
|Launch: Community Through Skateboarding
|Launch’s Indoor Skatepark
|$5,000
|Little Shop of Physics, CSU
|Experiment, Discover, Connect, Create: Enhancing the Elem. School STEAM Experience
|$15,000
|Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House
|Empowering Youth
|$25,000
|McBackpack, Inc.
|General Support
|$10,000
|Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc.
|Achievement of Housing Stability
|$30,000
|Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins
|Healthy Families Program
|$15,000
|Project Smile Corporation
|General Support
|$15,000
|Red Feather Lakes Community Library
|After-School Fun and Learning
|$3,500
|School of Education, CSU
|Caminos Partnership
|$5,000
|Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center
|Sexual Assault Advocacy, Outreach and Prevention Services
|$15,000
|Share Our Strength dba Cooking Matters
|Cooking Matters Larimer County
|$5,000
|Shepardson Elementary School, PSD
|Shepardson STEM Elementary Playground Addition
|$5,000
|SummitStone Health Partners
|Grandfamily Support Program
|$7,500
|The Family Center/La Familia
|2-Generation Family Support
|$20,000
|The Growing Project
|FoCo Commons
|$5,000
|Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center
|Safety Smarts
|$10,000
|Volunteers of America, Colorado Branch
|Larimer RSVP
|$10,000
|TOTAL:
|$557,288
Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round on December 11, 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.org f
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.
