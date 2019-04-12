BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN HALF-MILLION DOLLARS TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded $522,500 to 42 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $19,384,190 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.
Pharos Fund
Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.
Full List of Spring 2019 Pharos Fund Recipients:
|Organization
|Project
|Award
|Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County
|Men Active in Preventing Suicide (MAPS)
|$10,000
|Book Trust
|General Support
|$30,000
|Break Free Inc.
|Being the Key
|$1,000
|Bright by Three
|General Support
|$5,000
|CARE Housing
|Supportive Services Program
|10,000
|CASA of Larimer County
|Harmony House Supervised Visitation and Exchange Center
|$25,000
|College Now Department, FRCC
|Campus Select
|$10,000
|Colorado Health Network, Inc.
|Northern Colorado Health Network
|$5,000
|Crossroads Safehouse, Inc.
|Crossroads Safehouse Youth Victim Services
|$22,000
|Department of Curriculum and Instruction, PSD
|AVID Continuation 2019-2020
|$15,000
|Division of External Relations, CSU
|School Is Cool
|$8,500
|Early Childhood Council of Larimer County
|General Support
|$15,000
|Early Childhood Education Program, PSD
|Early Childhood Oral Health Project
|$15,000
|Education and Outreach Center, CSU
|Triunfo Mentoring Program
|$5,000
|Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe)
|General Support
|$10,000
|Food Bank for Larimer County
|General Support
|$30,000
|Fort Collins Mural Project
|Collaborative Community Mural
|$4,000
|Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner
|The Opportunity Program at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
|$25,000
|Homeward Alliance
|Children in Need
|$10,000
|Junior Achievement – Rocky Mountain, Inc.
|General Support
|$5,000
|Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Department
|Increasing Postsecondary Credential Completion Through Matching Scholarship Funds
|$15,000
|Larimer County Partners, Inc.
|School Based Mentoring
|$10,000
|Launch: Community Through Skateboarding
|General Support
|$7,500
|Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center
|Suicide Prevention Training Events
|$5,000
|Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House
|Building Community Program: Community Life Centers
|$30,000
|National Inventors Hall of Fame, Inc.
|Camp Invention Summer STEM Enrichment Program
|$5,000
|Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc.
|Housing Preservation for Families
|$30,000
|Origins Zoological
|Biology for Underrepresented Groups in Science (B.U.G.S.)
|$5,000
|Partnership For Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County
|General Support
|$5,000
|Poudre High School, PSD
|North STEM Institute
|$10,000
|Project 31:25
|General Support
|$5,000
|Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins
|General Support
|$20,000
|Putnam Elementary School, PSD
|Computer Science Learning Lab
|$22,500
|Reach Out and Read Colorado
|General Support
|$5,000
|Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center
|Youth Empowerment Series
|$20,000
|Special Olympics Colorado
|Unified Champion Schools – Inclusive School Programming
|$5,000
|Sproutin’ Up Corporation
|General Support
|$5,000
|The Community Literacy Center, CSU
|2019 SpeakOut! Creative Writing Workshops for Youth
|$5,000
|The Family Center/La Familia
|General Support
|$30,000
|The Growing Project
|The Growing Project Educational Farm
|$8,000
|Wellington Middle School, PSD
|Eagles After Hours Transportation
|$9,000
|Young People in Recovery
|Fort Collins Chapter
|$5,000
|TOTAL:
|$522,500
Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in August 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.orgfor more information.
Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.
