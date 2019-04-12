BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN HALF-MILLION DOLLARS TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.

Full List of Spring 2019 Pharos Fund Recipients:

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in August 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.orgfor more information.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.