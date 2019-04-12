BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION AWARDS MORE THAN HALF-MILLION DOLLARS TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded $522,500 to 42 local organizations

Pharos grantee FoCo Cafe, 2018

Bohemian Foundation today announced that it awarded $522,500 to 42 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $19,384,190 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.

Pharos Fund

Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.

Full List of Spring 2019 Pharos Fund Recipients:

Organization Project Award
Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County Men Active in Preventing Suicide (MAPS) $10,000
Book Trust General Support $30,000
Break Free Inc. Being the Key $1,000
Bright by Three General Support $5,000
CARE Housing Supportive Services Program 10,000
CASA of Larimer County Harmony House Supervised Visitation and Exchange Center $25,000
College Now Department, FRCC Campus Select $10,000
Colorado Health Network, Inc. Northern Colorado Health Network $5,000
Crossroads Safehouse, Inc. Crossroads Safehouse Youth Victim Services $22,000
Department of Curriculum and Instruction, PSD AVID Continuation 2019-2020 $15,000
Division of External Relations, CSU School Is Cool $8,500
Early Childhood Council of Larimer County General Support $15,000
Early Childhood Education Program, PSD Early Childhood Oral Health Project $15,000
Education and Outreach Center, CSU Triunfo Mentoring Program $5,000
Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe) General Support $10,000
Food Bank for Larimer County General Support $30,000
Fort Collins Mural Project Collaborative Community Mural $4,000
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner The Opportunity Program at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery $25,000
Homeward Alliance Children in Need $10,000
Junior Achievement – Rocky Mountain, Inc. General Support $5,000
Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development Department Increasing Postsecondary Credential Completion Through Matching Scholarship Funds $15,000
Larimer County Partners, Inc. School Based Mentoring $10,000
Launch: Community Through Skateboarding General Support $7,500
Light of the Rockies Christian Counseling Center Suicide Prevention Training Events $5,000
Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House Building Community Program: Community Life Centers $30,000
National Inventors Hall of Fame, Inc. Camp Invention Summer STEM Enrichment Program $5,000
Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc. Housing Preservation for Families $30,000
Origins Zoological Biology for Underrepresented Groups in Science (B.U.G.S.) $5,000
Partnership For Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County General Support $5,000
Poudre High School, PSD North STEM Institute $10,000
Project 31:25 General Support $5,000
Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins General Support $20,000
Putnam Elementary School, PSD Computer Science Learning Lab $22,500
Reach Out and Read Colorado General Support $5,000
Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center Youth Empowerment Series $20,000
Special Olympics Colorado Unified Champion Schools – Inclusive School Programming $5,000
Sproutin’ Up Corporation General Support $5,000
The Community Literacy Center, CSU 2019 SpeakOut! Creative Writing Workshops for Youth $5,000
The Family Center/La Familia General Support $30,000
The Growing Project The Growing Project Educational Farm $8,000
Wellington Middle School, PSD Eagles After Hours Transportation $9,000
Young People in Recovery Fort Collins Chapter $5,000
TOTAL: $522,500

Bohemian Foundation will begin accepting applications for the next Pharos Fund round in August 2019. Visit BohemianFoundation.orgfor more information.

Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation works to empower citizens and impact communities through its responsive grantmaking programs and special initiatives.

