Bohemian Foundation Seeks Grant Applicants

Mary Timby

What: Bohemian Foundation today announced that Pharos Fund is now accepting applications for Fall 2018. Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking initiative of Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs. Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Who: Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization or a governmental unit serving a charitable purpose. Private foundations, type III non-functionally-integrated supporting organizations, and programs and projects under fiscal sponsorship are ineligible to apply to Pharos Fund.

Applicants do not need to be headquartered in Fort Collins to receive funding. However, applicants must serve clients within the Poudre School District boundary or have a direct impact on individuals in the grantmaking area.

When: Bohemian Foundation will accept applications until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Where: To apply for a grant, visit bohemianfoundation.org/pharos-apply

Details:

–Applicants may apply for the following types of support: program support, general operating support or project support.

-Pharos Fund grant applications are considered twice per year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

-Applicants may request any funding amount up to $30,000 per application.

-For more information, visit www.bohemianfoundation.org, call 970-221-2636 or email info@bohemiafoundation.org.