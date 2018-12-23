BOHEMIAN FOUNDATION SEEKS GRANT APPLICANTS

The Pharos Fund is now accepting applications for the spring 2019 grant round. Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking initiative of Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs. Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Criteria for the grant:

Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) organization or a governmental unit serving a charitable purpose.

Private foundations, type III non-functionally-integrated supporting organizations, and programs and projects under fiscal sponsorship are ineligible to apply to Pharos Fund.

Applicants may apply for the following types of support: program support, general operating support or project support

To learn more and get any additional questions answered visit one of the workshops designed for participants held by the Bohemian Foundation.

Pharos Workshop 1 Date: Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 Time: 9-11 a.m. Location: Bohemian Foundation, 262 E. Mountain Ave. Capacity: 20 Register for the Jan. 10 workshop at www.bohemianfoundation.org/community-programs/pharos- fund/application-assistance

Pharos Workshop 2 Date: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 Time: 3– 5 p.m. Location: Bohemian Foundation, 262 E. Mountain Ave. Capacity: 20 Register for the Jan. 14 workshop at www.bohemianfoundation.org/community-programs/pharos- fund/application-assistance

Bohemian Foundation will accept applications until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 23. Pharos Fund grant applications are considered twice per year, once in the spring and once in the fall. Applicants may request any funding amount up to $30,000 per application. For more information about Pharos Fund grants, visit bohemianfoundation.org, call 970-221-2636 or email kelly@bohemianfoundation.org.