BOHEMIAN NIGHTS ANNOUNCES MUSIC LINEUP FOR BOHEMIAN NIGHTS AT NEWWESTFEST 2019

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest

Bohemian Nights today announced headliners Tank and The Bangas, Bonnie Raitt and Andrew Bird and a lineup of more than 80 Colorado bands scheduled to perform at this year’s Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, Aug. 9, 10 and 11. Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is a free, three-day music festival held each August in historic downtown Fort Collins and is co-produced by Bohemian Nights and the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association.

“2019 marks the 15th year of Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest,” said Bohemian Foundation Chief Music Officer Tom Scharf. “The festival has grown and evolved over the years, but its roots have largely remained the same – celebrating our community and the music that makes it such a vibrant place year-round. So many local Colorado bands have grown up alongside the festival in those 15 years, and we look forward to seeing those bands play alongside new up-and-coming artists this August.”

Headlining the festival on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:45 p.m. is New Orleans-based Tank and The Bangas, who won NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Concert Contest with their single “Quick.” Fronted by slam poet and singer Tarriona “Tank” Ball, the group combines various musical styles—soul, hip-hop, R&B and jazz—into a whole that evokes the scope of New Orleans music while retaining a distinctive feel all their own. National headliner on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. is Americana singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and winner of 10 GRAMMY Awards. Raitt’s 20th and most recent album, “Dig In Deep,” was released in 2016 to universal acclaim. Closing out the festival mainstage on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 5:30 p.m. is Andrew Bird, an internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, whistler and songwriter. Bird’s latest album, “My Finest Work Yet,” was released earlier this year. Headliner performances all take place on the Mountain Avenue Stage.

The full lineup features a diverse offering of bands performing across six outdoor music stages. Colorado artists in this year’s lineup include Neyla Pekarek, a cellist, vocalist and pianist, formerly of the Lumineers, who released her debut album “Rattlesnake” earlier this year; Xiuhtezcatl, an indigenous environmental activist and hip-hop artist who performs his self-produced music with a live band and raps in Spanish; and Tia Fuller, a GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist from Denver and member of Beyoncé’s all-female touring band, whose own touring roster is fully comprised of female jazz musicians.

Lineup:

888; AJ Fullerton; Analog Son; Andrew Bird; Audible; Azanet Rodriguez; Black Moon Howl; Bonnie & the Clydes; Bonnie Raitt; Boss Eagle; Brothers of Brass; Cary Morin & Ghost Dog; Cecilia; The Cody Sisters; Cosmic Hot Sauce; Cracker; Dressy Bessy; DubSkin; Emma Marie; ENZI; Flaural; Foxfeather; Fullmetal; Grace Kuch Band; Grant Sabin & the Juke Joint Highball; Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams; Hazel Miller Band; Head for the Hills; Hound Heart; ill-ēsha; Israel Nash; iZCALLi; Jam Key Jam; Jeff Finlin; Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles; Jon Cleary; Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene; Kyle Hollingsworth; Lady Gang; Last Call Romance; Lettuce; Little Kids Rock – Bacon Elementary; Little Kids Rock – Dunn Elementary; Liz Barnez; Los Mocochetes; Macy Warner; Maxwell Mud; The Milk Blossoms; Neyla Pekarek; The Other Black; Otis Taylor Band; Oxeye Daisy; Paa Kow and his Afro-Fusion Orchestra; People in General; Pink Hawks; Planina; Plasma Canvas; Poco; Porlolo; Post Paradise; The Reminders; Retrofette; Roka Hueka; Rubix KUBED; Selasee & the Fafa Family; Señorita Sometimes; SF1; SHEL; The Sickly Hecks; Slim Cessna’s Auto Club; Slow Caves; The Still Tide; The Subdudes; The Sugarbirds; Sugar Britches; Tank and The Bangas; Taylor Shae; Tia Fuller; TIERRO with Bridget Law; TwoScoopS; TY MORRIS & H.O.W. ; Unified Diversity; The Velveteers; Wheelchair Sports Camp; Whippoorwill; Wildermiss; Woodbelly; Write Minded; Xiuhtezcatl; Youth Music Collective

Music performances will run from 5-10 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Visit bohemiannights.org or download the Bohemian Music mobile app from the App Store or Google Play for the full music schedule and for more information about all Bohemian Nights music events. The mobile app, which Bohemian Nights launched this spring as an update, includes a more robust lineup search, interactive GPS map, message center, event countdown and photo booth.

In addition to Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, Bohemian Nights produces Bohemian Nights Presents Thursday Night Live, a free summer concert series in downtown Fort Collins each Thursday.

