Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest Cancels 2020 Festival

The Bohemian Foundation has announced the cancellation of 2020 Bohemian Nights at New WestFest.

Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest is a free, three-day music festival held each August in historic downtown Fort Collins. The annual festival is co-produced by the Downtown Fort Collins Business Association and Bohemian Nights. The free community music festival features a variety of genres and includes a family-centered Kids’ Music Adventure.

“As disappointing as it is to cancel, we need to prioritize the health and safety of artists, fans, employees, volunteers, and partners. We know that it is in the best interest of the community to do what we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said June Greist, Communications Director of the Bohemian Foundation.

“Too much is unknown to continue to prepare for this event. Because this community festival takes months to plan and hundreds of people to coordinate, we made this difficult choice based on the information we have today,” she said.

The festival started in 2009.

“We remain committed to sharing the gift of live music with the community. Though we will not be rescheduling the 2020 festival, we look forward to planning for the 2021 festival, scheduled for August 13, 14 and 15,” said Greist.

For more information about the festival go to bohemiannights.org