Book Review: John Fielder Biography for Young Readers

John Fielder in Focus

Colorado Nature Photographer and Environmentalist

Steve Walsh | Photography by John Fielder

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

With point and click cellphones becoming more and more advanced in the quality of images they produce, perhaps everyone considers themselves a photographer.

But there’s a difference between an image that is merely a representation of what was seen and an image that is so stunning that in addition to making you want to visit that locale in person, it inspires you to consider what you can do to preserve nature for your own generation as well as the generations to come!

John Fielder‘s work overwhelmingly falls into this category.

Since the early 1800’s when the ability to preserve current images of life was first invented, people have been fascinated by what photographs can tell us about an earlier time, even if that earlier time was just ten years ago when you were a kid at camp or away with your family on vacation.

Now, for the first time, we have a book to recommend to young people about John Fielder, the premiere nature photographer of Colorado, a man’s whose work is so well-known and so revered that it will be archived at CSU for future generations.

This first biography of John Fielder outlines the process through which one person went from a well-paid, seemingly “secure” corporate position to take those first daring steps to devote himself full-time to pursue his dream of a creative career.

This book tells the story of John’s earliest outings in nature, when he first declared to his grade school teacher that he would one day live in Colorado, what sparked his interest in photography, tips as to how he perfected his technique to capture the perfect image, and when he became interested in conservation.

We highly recommend this book for the young person who may like to explore how to approach nature photography, how to respect nature when out in the wild, the importance of conserving nature for future generations, life events that can lead a person to pursue a creative life as well as sustaining and overcoming heartbreaking family losses while continuing to work to make the world a better place.

Contacts :

Presentations to schools and others:

John Fielder: john@johnfielder.com

Books for resale:

Caleb Seeling: caleb@imprintgroupwest.com

John Fielder Biography for Young Readers

John Fielder in Focus by Steve Walsh and JohnFielder

$14.95, softcover, 128 pages, 6.5″ X 9.5″ portrait, full color with 130 photographs

ISBN: 978-0-9985080-8-5