Boulder Favorite Rush Bowls Opens in Fort Collins

Fires Up Blenders on Monday, May 21 at 3581 East Harmony Road

Boulder, Colo. – Rush Bowls is powering up the blenders in Fort Collins. The Boulder-based grab-and-go concept specializing in meals crafted from the finest fruit and vegetables, topped with organic granola, honey and various other toppings opened the doors of its Fort Collins location on May 21, 2018.

The 1,211 square foot store is located at 3581 East Harmony Road in Fort Collins, Colorado and is owned by Troy Leisenring.

“I’m thrilled to introduce Rush Bowls to the Fort Collins community,” said Leisenring. “Rush Bowls has built a loyal following over the past few years in Boulder and Denver, and its healthy eating mission fits perfectly with the Fort Collins’ way of life.”

Prior to teaming up with Rush Bowls, Leisenring was a fifth generation owner of the family Firestone store in Denver. In 1990, Leisenring went on to work as a sales representative for an oil company, before moving on to be a franchise consultant for Big O Tires, where he’s been for the past six years. A former University of Northern Colorado football player—where he met his wife, former University of Northern Colorado track runner and current elementary school teacher Leanna—, a little league coach and a father to two kids, Leisenring is passionate about healthy living.

Founded in 2004, Rush Bowls offers meals crafted from all-natural fruit, topped with organic granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Customers can choose from over 40 signature bowls or all-natural smoothies made with fruit and vegetable bases, including acai, kale and avocado.

Over the past 14 years, Rush Bowls has cultivated a loyal following with its menu specializing in healthy, all-natural, fruit-blended meals-in-a-bowl for those on the go. Bowls are also available in vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy free options, and anything can be custom made to cater to any and all dietary needs.

“Rush Bowls is ecstatic for Troy as he brings the brand to new heights in Colorado, and I am confident he will make our foray into Fort Collins successful,” said Rush Bowls founder Andrew Pudalov. “We are incredibly pleased with the following we have garnered in Boulder and Denver, and are excited to see the same acclaim and recognition as we continue expanding throughout Colorado and nationally.”

Pudalov also notes that with 60 Rush Bowls restaurants currently in various stages of development across 11 states, the brand plans to have over 15 locations open by the end of 2018.

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, decided to leave the hustle and bustle of New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-dining restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruit, topped with granola and honey, and blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has restaurants operating in three states, with 55 additional locations in various stages of development across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit www.rushbowls.com.