Bowling for a Cause: Local band blends blues/rock with social activism

The Catcalls isn’t your average band, and they don’t play your average shows. On Thursday, May 10, they are inviting the public to “bowl for a cause” at Chipper’s Lanes North from 10 PM until midnight. All donations collected at the door will benefit Crossroads Safehouse, a local nonprofit that serves thousands of men, women, and children every year.

The Catcalls will be performing on a stage over two of the lanes while attendees bowl around them. Their performance is marked by powerhouse vocals and colorful guitar solos, featuring originals, blues standards, and some familiar covers. Chipper’s is offering specials that evening, including $9.95 for unlimited bowling and $1.50 domestics.

Admission can either be a cash donation of $1 (or more), or people can donate a new, full-sized toiletry item. Suggested items include shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, and toothpaste. Kari Clark, the Crossroads Safehouse coordinator for events, shared, “Many of our residents are with us for weeks or even months, so we really like to get full-size toiletries. Sometimes people like to donate hotel toiletries, but they just don’t last for our purposes.” The nonprofit also assists individuals and families with grocery assistance, legal advocacy, youth programming, and educational outreach.

More information about the event and The Catcalls is available on the band’s website www.thecatcallsband.com and their Facebook page @thecatcalls. More information about Crossroads Safehouse is available on their website www.crossroadssafehouse.org or by calling (970) 530-2353.