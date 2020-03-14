Boy Scouts of America

Fort Collins

Description of Closure:

Dear Longs Peak Council Scouting Families & Volunteers –

There is no higher priority to me than the safety of our Scouts, Scouting families, volunteers and staff. Due to an abundance of caution and guidance from the Health Department, all district and council activities and events between now and through April 12 are either cancelled, postponed, or will be conducted virtually. Additionally, no utilization of council properties will be available during this time. These are temporary measures in place so we can help limit the spread of the disease.

We are still moving forward with future events and summer camps at this time. We will continue to re-evaluate each week.

All Service Centers and Scout Shops are open for business.

All Eagle Scout Applications & Membership Applications can be email to Dennisa Prince at dennisa.prince@scouting.org.

All other business that can be conducted by email can be emailed to greeley@longspeakbsa.org or mailed to 2215 23rd Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634.

Please call our office if you have any questions at 970-330-6305.

With the rapidly escalating health concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the decision to cancel or postpone our events was not made lightly. We are doing our part to try to limit the spread of the virus. A full list of affected events is available below and on our website.

With regards to unit level activities, including meetings, outings, and other events, at this time the Longs Peak Council offers the following guidance: While individual Scouting units and chartering organizations have the ability to determine whether or not their regular meetings and activities should continue, safety should be the number one priority. Please utilize guidance provided by your local authorities, school districts, and chartering organizations in determining whether or not to cancel your events. Units should always follow suit in cancelling activities whenever local school districts or churches are closed.

In any instance where your unit activities continue, it is important to follow all the steps recommended by the Colorado Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control:

wash your hands often with soap and water,

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands,

avoid close contact with people who are sick,

and please stay home when you are sick.

Please visit this page for additional information from the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/

The Longs Peak Council will keep you updated as this situation develops. Thank you for your understanding and commitment to Scouting.

Link to the list of Council Activities and FAQ on our website.

Yours In Scouting,

Steve Olsen, Council President

Ed Gosnell, Council Commissioner

John L. Coleman, Jr., Scout Executive/CEO

More information:

scouting.org