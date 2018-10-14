Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County reveal New Gamesroom

Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County will surprise local youth with a newly updated gamesroom. The gamesroom will not only be a place for kids and teens to have fun but it will equip young people with the skills they need to overcome environmental factors that can negatively impact health and wellness. Research shows that certain factors, like socio-economic status and access to health care services, have a profound impact on health. The gamesroom renovation is part of The Triple Play program – a community-based approach to health that addresses the whole child – mind, body and soul.

In Colorado, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-24, mostly because youth today face unprecedented pressures from modern society and social media. Triple Play seeks to address wellness in kids and teens from underserved communities who may be at greater risk for health-related issues later in life. Unlike other youth-oriented health and wellness programs that focus on physical fitness and nutrition education, Triple Play looks at the underlying issues like social determinants of health and environmental factors (where you live, work, learn, play); health behaviors, like diet and exercise, stress factors, and alcohol or drug use; socio-economic status; and physical attributes and family history. Gamesroom focuses on the social recreation arm of the Triple Play program: activities with an emphasis on social and emotional development such as self-efficacy, perseverance, relationship building and teamwork.

Those activities include:

• Pool and Bumper Pool

• Table Tennis and Air Hockey

• Carpet Ball and Foosball

• Board Games

• Cup Stacking

Triple Play is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation and The Coca-Cola Company, who share Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s vision for a healthier next generation.

WHEN: Monday, October 15th from 4PM – 6:30PM.

WHERE: Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Fort Collins Club, 1608 Lancer Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521

INTERVIEWS AND VISUALS:

Live shots from the gamesroom reveal event with kids and teens reaction to the reveal and activities in their new space; Club kids available to share thoughts on importance of social recreation.

On-site interviews w/ Jeff Sepich, President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation.

Check presentation of $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to go towards the gamesroom renovation – which supports the social recreation arm of Triple Play programming.

CONTACT: Erin McGraw, Motion, 248-459-7812, emcgraw@agencyinmotion.com

