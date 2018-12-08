Boys & Girls Clubs in Wellington Secures New Building with a $500,000 Donation from Sage Homes

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, with the help of Sage Homes and other gracious donors, have purchased the Wellington Community Church and will retrofit it to serve more than 100 youth per day.

The Boys & Girls Club located in Wellington has outgrown their facility and the Wellington Community Church (WCC) has had aspirations to build a new building for over a decade. For the past 20 years, the Club has been operating in a renovated park shelter. The Boys & Girls Club approached WCC about the need to expand and after long discussions, the two organizations came to an agreement that would allow them both to accomplish their goals. With the agreement, the church will be able to construct a new building to better meet their needs and the Boys & Girls Club can expand services to more youth.

Sage Homes of Northern Colorado has donated half a million dollars to the Boys & Girls Club in Wellington to support this endeavor. Once renovated, the new Club will be re-named Sage Homes Boys & Girls Club.

“We are ecstatic about the new Club in Wellington and what it will bring to the young people of this community. More so, we are blown away by the graciousness of Sage Homes, as well as the many other supporters that made this project possible,” said Kaycee Headrick, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

Wellington Community Church’s Pastor, Russ Brewer said, “Our Church family has been part of the town of Wellington all the way back to 1915. As our community has grown and changed, we have been asking the Lord to use us to bless and reach those around us. Throughout this process, the Lord has worked in ways we could never have anticipated–and with this next step, we’re excited for the Boys & Girls Club and we’re excited for our own future construction project, and we look forward to being part of Wellington for generations to come.” The Wellington Community Church will continue Sunday services and Church operations alongside the Boys & Girls Club until their new facility is complete.

Sage Homes is a semi-custom builder creating beautiful homes in Northern Colorado since 2000. Quality and integrity are the foundation on which Sage Homes has built its reputation. Raised in Fort Collins, Colorado, Daren and Ronna Roberson and their team create comfortable, affordable homes for families in Northern Colorado and believe in giving back to their community. Daren Roberson, Owner, said, “Our family is fortunate to have lived in Northern Colorado for almost 50 years and have had the honor to build more than 600 homes since 2000. We learned through friends and colleagues of the great need for financial support for the Wellington Club. We are grateful to the community and this is our way of giving back to help support the youth in Wellington.”

For more than 30 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County has offered safe and positive out-of-school programming for young people. Today, they have eight sites in Fort Collins, Wellington, Loveland, and a summer site in Estes Park.

Clubs are staffed with trained, adult professionals implementing dynamic and diverse programming to youth when they are most vulnerable and least supervised. Each year, they serve more than 3,000 youth only charging $20 for an annual membership fee. Boys & Girls Clubs create places of hope and opportunity in which every young person can be successful.