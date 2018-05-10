Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Earns 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Margaret Bachrach

FORT COLLINS, CO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. This is the fifth time that Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County has earned this top distinction since 2013.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity’s overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders. On June 1, 2016, we upgraded our methodology for rating each charity’s’ financial health with CN 2.1. These enhancements further substantiates the financial health of our four star charities.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds them to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County.”

“We are committed to operating a fiscally responsible and transparent organization,” says Kaycee Headrick, Executive Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County. “It is important that our donors trust we are using their donations wisely to serve the young people of Larimer County.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. They provide a world-class Club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living healthy lifestyles.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America’s charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

