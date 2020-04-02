Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County Open Emergency Childcare for Healthcare Professionals and First Responders

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (BGCLC) has opened their doors to provide emergency childcare for healthcare professionals and first responders. This service is available at their Loveland and Fort Collins Boys & Girls Club facilities and is open to school-aged youth 5-13 years old. Hours at both sites will be 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

This has been a collaborative effort between the Boys & Girls Clubs, Larimer County Health Department, Banner Health Systems and many other community partners. These sites will follow local and state mandates to ensure the safety and well being of children and staff.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Kaycee Headrick, CEO for Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County said, “Although the situation around COVID-19 remains fluid, our goal is to continue our mission — to serve the kids who need us the most. Right now, the kids who need us most are those with parents or guardians who are serving on the frontlines of the pandemic. Our community’s first responders, healthcare workers and others providing critical services cannot choose between staying home with their families and going to work. That is why we have stepped up to give them a safe place to send their kids, so they can head to work knowing their kids are in safe hands.”

To learn more about these emergency sites, please contact (970) 223-1709.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County consists of a safe place, staffed by trained professionals, offering premiere youth development programs to youth ages 6-18. In Larimer County, BGCLC is the only comprehensive, facility-based, out-of-school program that includes meals, diverse positive youth development programming, and mentoring for only $20 per school year, per child. BGCLC provides services in Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, and Estes Park and serves over 3,000 youth annually.