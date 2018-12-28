Breaking Ground on the Conservatory/Butterfly House

The snow is falling and the ground is frozen but the hope for springtime is near with the construction of a new conservatory/butterfly house at the Gardens on Spring Creek Visitor’s Center. This will cause the Visitor’s Center, Greenhouse, and its surrounding original gardens to close beginning January 2, 2019.

This closure will ensure safety and security of the site, staff, and project team. Access to the front door and gates, adjacent pathways, restrooms, and parking will be impacted during construction.

Construction is expected to last 8-9 months, pending weather and other unknowns. The Gardens’ closure is anticipated through the grand opening in fall 2019.

The projected budget of the project is $3 million dollars and was funded partially ($2.2 million) through the Community Capital Improvement tax, approved by voters of Fort Collins in April 2015. Private donations have contributed funding to the project. The project management team includes City of Fort Collins, Elder Construction, and Architecture West.

Make a difference in your community. Support independent journalism. Click here to sign up for NFN's daily email for only $1 per month.





Starting April 1, 2019, the new gardens (Theme Gardens, Great Lawn, Undaunted Garden, Prairie, and Foothills) and the Rock Garden will open. The popular annual Spring Plant Sale will continue May 10-12, 2019 in the new Great Lawn.

For now, visit the holiday lights through the beginning of the year.