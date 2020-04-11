Breaking News: Emergency Alert Extreme

From the Colorado Emergency Alert System:
Because of widespread presence of deadly Coronavirus, Colorado has extended the stay at home order the through April 26th. Please only leave home for medical care, work at a critical workplace, or other necessary reasons. For more information visit covid19.colorado.gov
For more information in Larimer County:
https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/larimer-county-positive-covid-19-number
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Pick-up and Delivery of Sparge Brews
970-372-2780
