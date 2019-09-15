BREAKING NEWS: McNay Fire Burning Near Red Feather Lakes Results in Voluntary Evacuations

Latest

As of 7pm on 9/15, according to the Larimer County Sheriff Department, the fire has grown to 400 acres and is at 7% containment.

W CR74E is closed between Boy Scout Ranch Road and CR37. Voluntary evacuations are in place for a few homes in Glacierview Gates 1 & 2. Evac point is Livemore Community Church at 284 W CR74E. LCSO Emergency Services, deputies, local fire districts & USFS are on scene. Multiple aircraft ordered – at least one already at fire. Follow @LarimerSheriff on Twitter for frequent updates.

According to Larimer County social media posts, the fire started from a car fire and spread to surrounding areas.

At approximately 3:00pm on 9/15/19 the fire was reported to be 150 acres.

Use the Twitter Hashtag #McNayFire for updates from Larimer County Incident Command.

Those who choose to evacuate can gather at the Livermore Community Church.

Residents are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations.

From the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office:

There is a wildfire in the area of Glacier View, near McNay Hill and mile marker 10 W CR74E. Voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and business occupants if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident. You are encouraged to move livestock and pets out of the area and to prepare for mandatory evacuations. The evacuation center will be at Livermore Church, 284 W CR74E. It is ok to drive eastbound on CR74E at this time to evacuate. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. We will communicate information to that key word as needed. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger. Thank you.

From Poudre Valley REA:

We currently have members without power in the Red Feather Lakes, Livermore and surrounding mountain areas. Crews have de-energized power lines as a safety precaution. Members should expect to be without power throughout the afternoon and possibly into the evening.

There are 3,600 members without power in our mountain areas.

